FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - For the first time in history, four Legends come together for an incredible engagement to kick off the 2020 fall Legends in Concert Season starting September 17 at the OWA Theater. The announcement was made on Wednesday.
The longest-running and most-awarded show in Las Vegas, Legends in Concert, will pay tribute to some of the biggest icons and luminaries in British music history (including Elton John, Freddie Mercury, Rod Stewart and George Michael) together on one stage.
Officials say Direct From London will feature not only the world’s greatest tribute artists, but also high energy dancers, back-up vocalists, a live band, magnificent costumes, elaborate theatrical sets, a full array of incredible special effects, and much more.
Fans will experience Fernando Castro’s flamboyant stage persona and four octave vocal range tribute to Freddie Mercury, the lead singer of Queen, while being mesmerized by the stunning wardrobe, vocals and musicianship of Rus Anderson as the incomparable Elton John.
Rob Caudill as Rod Stewart returns by popular demand after appearing in the inaugural line-up for the theater in 2019. Michael Knight also returns from the holiday show, to pay homage to George Michael, and you can have “Faith” he will have you dancing in your seat all night.
“We are thrilled to launch this all-new production in Coastal Alabama. This lineup brings to life many of the greatest hits of all time that charted not only in the United Kingdom, but also in America, from four of the biggest selling recording artists in music history,” said Brian Brigner, Chief Operating Officer of Legends in Concert. “Since opening last summer, our number one goal is to continue to bring ever-involving shows and dynamic performances to our adoring fans in the region, and baffle even the most critical skeptics as they watch in bewildered amazement, at the greatest tribute artists in the world. We also have developed robust safety measures for all areas of the theater, that focuses on your safety and the health and safety of our staff and cast members allowing our guests to enjoy their experience without concern.”
Legends in Concert continues to celebrate the world’s most famous and influential superstars. Many of these icons are gone too soon which is why these performances give audiences an extraordinary chance to experience the most captivating music, fashion and memories of these true legends live on one stage. All singing 100% live!
Legends in Concert will debut this new show with performances September 17 – November 1, 2020 at the state-of-the-art OWA Theater, Thursday through Saturday at 7:30pm, and with weekend matinee performances on Sundays at 3pm. Saturday matinee shows at 3pm will be added beginning October 3. Tickets are currently on sale, and can be purchased at VisitOWA.com/Tickets or by calling 251-369-6100. Group discounts for 10 or more are also available.
Since its debut in 1983, Legends in Concert has earned countless entertainment industry awards including “Show of the Year," "Entertainers of the Year," "Grand Slam," and the prestigious "Show of Shows" awarded by the International Press Association. Most recently, Legends in Concer was awarded the 2018 “Casino Production Show of the Year,” at the sixth annual Casino Entertainment Awards, presented by The Global Gaming Expo (G2E).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.