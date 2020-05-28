MOBILE, Ala. - LendingTree Bowl president, Jerry Silverstein announced today the Sun Belt Conference and ESPN Events have entered into agreements with the LendingTree Bowl beginning this season and running through the 2025 football season. While the Sun Belt will provide an anchor team each year of the new bowl cycle, ESPN Events will now provide the opponent.
The new agreements will begin with the 22nd Annual LendingTree Bowl Game currently scheduled to be held this coming season. The match up will feature an opponent from the Sun Belt Conference playing a team from either the Conference USA, Mid-American Conference or another qualifying team for the ESPN Events selection.
“The Sun Belt has been a great partner since 2010 and we are very happy the relationship will continue,” said LendingTree Bowl President Jerry Silverstein. “We are excited about the new opportunity the new rotation agreement brings to the city of Mobile and the game while continuing with the brand of football fans have come to expect from the LendingTree Bowl.”
“As we celebrate the 20th anniversary of Sun Belt football this season, we are pleased to continue our partnership with the LendingTree Bowl," said Sun Belt Commissioner Keith Gill. “We are coming off of our most successful season in Sun Belt history and we're excited to have this bowl opportunity for our fans and programs.”
“We are pleased to have the opportunity to participate in the Lending Tree Bowl in future years,” said C-USA Commissioner Judy MacLeod. “The bowl fits well in our conference’s geographic footprint and it will be great to re-engage with the community as we have a history of playing in Mobile.”
The Bowl game date has yet to be announced. ESPN will broadcast the game nationally.
For more information about the LendingTree Bowl and other bowl week events, visit www.lendingtreebowl.com
