WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -- Alabama State Troopers said a woman from Leroy died from injuries she received in a crash over the weekend.
Investigators said Teyonna M. Williams, 21, was seriously hurt when her 2011 Nissan Altima she was driving left Prestwick Road and hit a tree.
She was taken to Jackson Medical Center and later transferred to University Hospital in Mobile where she died the next day.
Troopers said Williams was not using a seat belt.
