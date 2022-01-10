WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -- Alabama State Troopers said a woman from Leroy died from injuries she received in a crash over the weekend.

Investigators said Teyonna M. Williams, 21, was seriously hurt when her 2011 Nissan Altima she was driving left Prestwick Road and hit a tree.

She was taken to Jackson Medical Center and later transferred to University Hospital in Mobile where she died the next day.

Troopers said Williams was not using a seat belt.