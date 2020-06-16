BALDWIN CO., Ala. (WALA) - There are less than 30 days left to apply for an absentee ballot for the July 14 Primary Runoff Election. In order to protect the safety and well-being of voters, Secretary of State John Merrill encourages those who are concerned about contracting or spreading Coronavirus to apply for and cast an absentee ballot.
Absentee ballot applications can be downloaded online or requested by visiting or calling the local Absentee Election Manager’s office. Voters may also contact the Secretary of State’s Office at (334) 242-7210 to request an absentee ballot application.
Due to the declared states of emergency, any qualified voter who determines it is impossible or unreasonable to vote at their polling place shall be eligible to check the box on the absentee ballot application that is most applicable to that individual. In the case none of the boxes are appropriate, voters can check the box which reads as follows: “I have a physical illness or infirmity which prevents my attendance at the polls. [ID REQUIRED]”
For the July 14 Primary Runoff Election, the deadline to register to vote is Monday, June 29, the deadline to submit an absentee ballot application is Thursday, July 9, the deadline to return an absentee ballot to the Absentee Election Manager is the close of business Monday, July 13, and the last day to postmark an absentee ballot is Monday, July 13.
Voters who are eligible to vote pursuant to the Uniformed and Overseas Absentee Voting Act will have until Tuesday, July 14 to postmark an absentee ballot.
The following video walks voters through applying for an absentee ballot: How to Apply for an Absentee Ballot for the July 14, 2020 Primary Runoff Election
To learn more about testing locations and options related to the coronavirus, please call 1-888264-2256 or visit CDC.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.