BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) -- There were cheers and hugs all around as the ribbon was cut on the new Bay Minette Sports Complex. Hundreds were on hand for the innaugural games, where there was a passing of the softball to the younger generation with the first pitch on each of the new four fields.
Susan Thompson is handing it off to her granddaughter Emma.
"I coach the All-Star team here and these girls right here -- this is why I do it. I love it! I wouldn't trade it for the world," said Thompson.
In addition the four 300-foot softball fields, the $2.7-million complex has a two story concession stand and batting cages. It's a far cry from the smaller park they outgrew years ago.
"I've been with the city for 29 years and I've been waiting for this day to get here ever since then. I'm speechless... It's just a dream come true," said Kelly Johnson, Bay Minette Recreation Director.
Bay Minette is kicking off the first weekend right -- as they're set to host a state tournament of 50 teams, giving them som return on their investment.
"That's something we had in mind and frankly we expect this to generate revenue by being able to host these big tournaments, which we have not been able to do before now," said Mayor Bob Wills.
It's a proud moment for the players too.
"The fields are pretty! They're really nice! I really like them," said Maddie Grant & Taylor Thompson, visiting players from Fairhope.
Fun on the diamond and the start of many precious memories to come.
"It's good because when I get older I can tell my kids I was the first one to play on these fields," said Trekerria Smith, Bay Minette All-Star.
