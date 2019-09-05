MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- September is Blood Cancer Awareness Month and for the 15th year the Bucaneer Yacht Club is gearing up for the Leukemia Cup Regatta.
FOX 10 News hopped about the boat "Feelin Nauti" as organizers took a Thursday evening cruise on Mobile Bay.
A little wind and calm waters -- conditions are just right.
"It just doesn't get any better than this. This is Mobile Bay," said Harvie Jordan, BYC/Leukemia Cup Regatta.
"In 2003 we got the a phone call at Bucaneer and I just happened to answer the phone and the question was posed would we be interested in having a Leukemia Cup Regatta," recalled Ken Kleinschrodt, BYC/Leukemia Cup Regatta Chair.
Call it divine intervention -- it was a phone call Ken was meant to answer. His sister Patty Godard died in 1977 of leukemia at the age of 27.
Honoring her memory -- he's helped raise money for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society doing what he loves.
"If we can come together and actually contribute to a cause like this... It's even better," said Ken.
It's been a lot of work, but in the last 15 years they've managed to raise more than half a million dollars and expect to surpass $600,000 this year.
So far more than 30 boats have signed up -- their goal is 40 or more. Among them teams from yacht clubs across the bay. Their efforts are making a huge difference.
"Now I think 90% of children who come down with blood-related diseases end up being cured... So it's a tremendous effort by LLS to put money into research and the results have been outstanding," said Jordan.
Feeling the breeze and watching the sunset -- Ken's thoughts are with Patty and how far treatment has come.
"I spent a lot of years worried about how things went with that and it's the only way I think I could have honored her by doing the hard work we have done over the years. I think we should be very proud," said Ken.
The two-day event takes place at the Bucaneer Yacht Club.
Kickoff is on Friday, September 20th -- with a live and silent auction, food and drinks. It's open to the public -- $25 a person.
The race on Saturday, September 21st.
The Post Party: after the race at BYC, shrimp boil, open to anyone usually around 3 p.m.
Also if you can't make it out to the race but still want to help -- you can make a donation at any West Marine store through September.
For more information click here.
