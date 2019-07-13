At landfall Barry was a category one storm. A minimal hurricane. But for some folks in Southern Louisiana it caused more than minimal issues.
Myrtle Grove, LA
In Myrtle Grove, about 45 minutes south of New Orleans Saturday morning in Plaquemines Parish, storm surge overwhelmed a levee. The nearest gauge measured less than four feet of surge, but it was enough to top the small levee and send flood waters rushing in.
It’s not a total loss for the small community. The neighborhood is built on the far side of the flood protection and they know that, so the homes are built up on stilts. No water rescues needed, because nobody was in danger.
Even the deer understood to evacuate. But that’s not always easy.
Next door a frantic scene played out. With flood waters rising fast, cattle were in danger and neighbors gathered in the driving rain and waist deep water to help.
Rober Cosse said it’s tiring to have to have to constantly fight water. “We deal with this so much it’s ridiculous. One day we’ll get levees and we wonts have to do this anymore.”
Levee crumbles farther south
Down Highway 26, in Pointe la Hache, a bigger problem erupted. A levee under construction gave way. Thousands of gallons spewing out every minute threatening to close off the only road out.
Resident Richard Davis’ frustration boiled over at the sight. He told us, “Apparently no pre planning for this storm has taken place. It’s pathetic, it’s ridiculous.”
Anger over a minimal hurricane causing so many issues.
“People shouldn’t have to do this every storm season,” Davis said.
