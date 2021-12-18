MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- For the first time, the LendingTree Bowl made its way to Hancock Whitney Stadium as Liberty University Flames and Eastern Michigan University Eagles squared off Saturday ending in a solid win for Liberty.

A lightning delay that pushed kickoff back by about 15 minutes but things got going fast.

A lot of eyes were on Liberty quarterback Malik Willis and it’s safe to say Willis gave everyone their money's worth.

Eastern Michigan and Liberty both looked to cap off their seasons with a post-season win.

After an opening drive field goal by Eastern Michigan, Liberty answered back in a big way.

Willis went way up and a wide open D.J. Stubbs hauled it in for a 54-yard touchdown. Flames led 7-3.

On the next possession for Eastern Michigan, Ben Bryant's pass was tipped at the line and picked off by Skylar Thomas. Thomas for the 27-yard pick 6 and the Flames led by two scores.

The Eagles answered back on their next drive. Samson Evans got in for the two-yard touchdown. The Eagles pull within one score, but the momentum wouldn’t last long.

Back-to-back pass interference calls put Liberty deep into Eagle territory and that’s when T.J. Green took the handoff, cut outside and went 34 yards for the touchdown.

Liberty had the ball again and it’s back to the passing game. This time, Willis found Johnny Huntley up the seam. Huntley Brooks through two tackles and he was in for the touchdown. Liberty was up by 16 midway through the second quarter.

And with time winding down, Malik Willis got it done on the ground. Willis walked in from two yards out and the Flames took a 23-point lead into halftime.

Liberty poured it on in the second half and they walked away with a 56-20 win.

That’s the third straight bowl win for Liberty since moving up to the FBS level and Malik Willis was your MVP with five total touchdowns.