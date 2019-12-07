The shooting at NAS Pensacola has had a tremendous impact on the families who live on the Naval base.
We talked with a Marine Corps veteran who is also a wife and mother.
She had to wait for her husband to walk out of blocked off gates Friday.
Now, she describes what's going through her mind.
When talking about the mood on base, Mandi Parsneau said, "The happiness is gone."
She said it used to be a place where you could hear dogs barking and children playing, until Friday.
Parsneau said when she could finally get back on base Friday "there was nothing: there were no sounds, there were no cars, there were no kids laughing. I mean, like I said, it went from, it went from being home to being somewhere where taking a deep breath was almost difficult."
Parsneau worries about the impact of this tragedy on her nine year old daughter.
She and her husband have two younger children who she says won't understand exactly what's happening.
But she says she had to talk to her nine year old Friday about what she might see.
Parsneau said, "I had my nine year old with me and, so, I prepared her: you might see some assault rifles that look scary, you might, you know, everything's okay, its just extra precaution. But to pull up and feel the tension. 'Well, what is your address?' Well, this is where I live. 'You go straight there, you go in your house and that is where you will stay.' Absolutely. yes, sir."
