PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla (WALA) -- Even though Tropical Storm Marco is making landfall a few hundred miles away, Northwest Florida has been seeing a lot of the effects.
Relentless rain pounded Pensacola Beach on Monday.
The dangerous rip currents kept the water in the area closed.
“Kind of surprising it’s so far off and it’s bringing all this rain and waves to Pensacola area,” said Jason Martin.
“I’m fascinated by the weather and since we were so close by it was worth the short drive from downtown to come out and see how beautiful this coastline really is even when it’s ugly,” said John Haley.
Red flags are flying on the beach, but surfers were still allowed to hit the waves.
The draw for many on Monday, not the surf or the sand, but the view.
“Just to check to everything out, see the waves,’ Martin said. “Just curiosity more than anything.”
Mother nature’s fury on full display as the Florida Gulf Coast looks to avoid the next tropical threat.
Many are already looking forward to the days ahead.
“The water is nice and warm, it’s lovely,” Haley said. “A couple of days from now everybody will be right back in it.”
Pensacola Beach lifeguards were busy this weekend because of the rip currents rescuing more than two dozen swimmers on Saturday alone.
