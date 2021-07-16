MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Blood donor turnout continues to decline during the summer months impacting the local blood supply as national blood shortages remain, and LifeSouth Community Blood Centers is urging donations now.

Summer is always a slow time for blood donations, but LifeSouth reports this year is especially difficult as the need for blood to help patients in local hospitals increases. Those who did not seek medical care during COVID-19, now need medical treatments, including blood transfusions.

Traumas may also increase as travel resumes. University Hospital (formerly USA Medical Center), USA Children’s & Women’s Hospital, Mobile Infirmary, Thomas Hospital, North Baldwin Infirmary, Atmore Community Hospital, Grove Hill Memorial Hospital, Springhill Medical Center, Singing River Hospital, Ocean Springs Hospital, Providence Hospital, Thomasville Regional Medical Center and Jackson Medical Center rely on LifeSouth and LifeSouth blood donors to make sure blood is available before it is needed to help patients suffering from traumas, cancers and chronic illnesses.

LifeSouth says it is a great time to become a blood donor and learn your blood type, or for regular blood donors to donate and bring a friend. All donors receive a thank you gift, and a mini-physical, including blood pressure, temperature, iron level and cholesterol screen.

Those who received the COVID-19 vaccine, including Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Moderna, are eligible to donate blood if they are symptom free and feeling well at the time of donation.

Donors must be at least 17 or 16 with parental permission, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be in good health. A photo ID is needed. LifeSouth’s donor center in Mobile is located at 967 Hillcrest Road in Daphne at 26125 Capital Drive and in Foley at 2159 S. McKenzie Street. LifeSouth’s bloodmobiles will also be out at many locations in coming days (see attachment for schedule of upcoming blood drives). For additional information about donation or to find a blood drive near you, call LifeSouth toll-free at 888-795-2707 or visit www.lifesouth.org. Appointments can also be made online.

