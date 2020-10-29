In the wake of Hurricane Zeta, which crossed over Alabama’s coast then moved into the state of Georgia, millions are without power causing blood drives at businesses and schools to cancel.
The community blood supply continues to be dangerously low due to the impact of COVID-19 and prior storms.
LifeSouth urges regular and first-time donors give blood as soon as possible.
LifeSouth officials report that Zeta could not have come at a worse time, as there is a national shortage of blood, and the storm has impacted much needed blood drives. Blood donors are needed everyday to make sure blood is available to help patients in local hospitals.
There is no substitute for human blood, patients rely on blood donations from healthy individuals. Donating ensures blood will be available to help those who may be injured or need a blood transfusion to survive. Currently all blood types are needed, especially type O donors.
All blood donors receive a wellness screen prior to donation and each donation will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies. To find a blood drive close to you or to learn more about the donation process, call LifeSouth’s toll-free number, 1-888-795-2707 or make an appointment at www.lifesouth.org.
LifeSouth is a non-profit community blood center serving patients in Alabama, Georgia and Florida.
Source: LifeSouth
