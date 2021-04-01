Impressive sustained northerly winds at 20-25 mph and gusts near 40 made for a blustery day across the Gulf Coast. This pattern is bringing in cold weather for tonight along with a significant late season freeze. We expect freezing temperatures as low as 30 degrees in our inland counties. Greene, Washington, Clarke, Monroe, and Conecuh counties are all under a Freeze Warning. The primary concern will be protecting sensitive vegetation. North winds at 10-15 may provide enough mixing to limit frost near and south of I-10.

Weather conditions will gradually improve as we head into the Easter Holiday Weekend. Sunshine stays strong and in the forecast even into early next week. The nights stay chilly, while the days warm back up into the 70’s by Sunday.