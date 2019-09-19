MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Firefighters believe lightning sparked a house fire in the Ashland Place neighborhood of Mobile.
Crews were called to the corner Levert Avenue and Ashland Place Avenue just before 5 p.m. The first group of firefighters at the scene spotted smoke and flames coming from the house.
A second alarm was called around 5:57 p.m. It took crews about two hours to extinguish the flames.
Mobile Fire-Rescue said that the fire was started in the attic by a lightning strike. It happened during a storm that dumped more than six inches of rain.
No injuries were reported at the house fire.
