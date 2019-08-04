Lightning strike causes house fire in West Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Investigators said lightning is to blame for a house fire in West Mobile.
Mobile Fire-Rescue crews received an electronic fire alarm from a home on Charlotte Oaks Drive just before 2 p.m. on Sunday. When firefighters arrived at the two-story house, they could see smoke around the eaves.
Everyone inside the house was able to make it out safely as crews went in to the attic to fight the fire. No injuries were reported.
A storm was moving over West Mobile at the time of the fire. Investigators determined that lightning hit the roof of the house and led to the fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.