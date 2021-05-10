Lightning strike on I-10 causes chunk of road to fly through windshield.

Walton, Co. Fla. (WALA)- According to the Walton County Fire Rescue around 7:30 a.m. this morning Lightning struck the roadway on eastbound I-10 around the 81st mile marker, causing a chunk of the roadway to fly through the windshield of a truck.

Both occupants of the truck were transported with injuries to the hospital. Walton County Fire Rescue urges driver to be cautious and keep an eye out for any potential storm damage.