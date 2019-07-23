CITRONELLE, Ala. (WALA) -- Alabama Power believes a lightning strike sparked a fire at a power substation in Mobile County.
A FOX10 News viewer captured the fire on camera. It happened around 3 p.m. on Tuesday at the substation near Lott Middle School in Citronelle. Around the same time, a strong storm was making its way across the county.
The power company said 2,300 were left without electricity for about two hours. All service was restored around 4:30 p.m.
