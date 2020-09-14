MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The businesses have announced closures and/or changes due to the threat of Hurricane Sally.
Mobile County Government Offices
Mobile County offices will be closed on Tuesday. A decision on Wednesday will be made later.
MCHD and Family Health Sites
Mobile County Health Department and Family Health is closed until Thursday.
MOBILE COUNTY CIRCUIT AND DISTRICT COURT
Mobile County Circuit and District Court will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday. Court will reopen on Thursday at 8 a.m.
YMCA OF SOUTH ALABAMA
All branches of the YMCA of South Alabama will be closed Wednesday.
ALTAPOINTE
AltaPointe's outpatient offices in the Mobile Bay Region will be closed on Tuesday. This includes all outpatient offices in Baldwin, Mobile, and Washington counties.
AUSTAL
Austal’s Main Campus 2nd shift is canceled and Austal West Campus will run a limited 2nd shift with identified personnel to complete storm prep. All shifts are canceled on Tuesday including office personnel, engineering and support. All shifts are to resume normal operations on Wednesday.
PRODISEE PANTRY
Tuesday's food distribution is canceled as well as all volunteer activities through Thursday.
DAPHNE MUNICIPAL COURT
Municipal Court has been canceled for Tuesday, September 15. Cases set for this date will be reset. Contact the Daphne Magistrates at (251) 620-0500 with any questions.
CITY OF BAY MINETTE
Most Bay Minette municipal operations will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday. Garbage will be picked up on the Tuesday morning route.
WAVE TRANSIT SYSTEM
Mobile's city bus service will not run on Tuesday.
MISSISSIPPI GULF COAST CASINOS
The Mississippi Gaming Commission ordered all coast casinos to close by 4 p.m. Monday.
CITY OF FAIRHOPE
City Hall, Public Works, Nix Center, Museum, Welcome Center, Recreation Center, Quail Creek Golf Club will be closed Tuesday. Fairhope Public Library will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday. Public Utilities and Public Works call center will be responding to calls from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday. Garbage and recycling will not be picked up on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.