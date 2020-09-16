Hurricane Sally

Hurricane Sally viewer submitted photos on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. This photo was taken in Orange Beach and submitted by James Marshall.

Curfews are in place across most of the area following Hurricane Sally and the damage left behind. 

Mobile

City-wide curfew effective Wednesday at 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. Thursday. 

Baldwin County

A curfew in Baldwin County will take effect tonight, September 16, 2020 from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. until further notice. 

Orange Beach

In place until further notice. 

Gulf Shores

In place until further notice. 

Fairhope

6 p.m. to 6 a.m.  

Loxley

9 p.m. to 6 a.m. until further notice. 

Chickasaw

9 p.m. to 6 a.m. until further notice. 

Bayou La Batre 

Wednesday from 8 p.m. to Thursday at 6 a.m.

Spanish Fort

8 p.m. to 6 a.m. until further notice.

Bay Minette

8:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. until further notice.

Santa Rosa County

Santa Rosa County is under a curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. until lifted.

Access to the beach will be closed to all except for residents, tenants, verified guests, and workers

