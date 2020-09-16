Curfews are in place across most of the area following Hurricane Sally and the damage left behind.
Mobile
City-wide curfew effective Wednesday at 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. Thursday.
Baldwin County
A curfew in Baldwin County will take effect tonight, September 16, 2020 from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. until further notice.
Orange Beach
In place until further notice.
Gulf Shores
In place until further notice.
Fairhope
6 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Loxley
9 p.m. to 6 a.m. until further notice.
Chickasaw
9 p.m. to 6 a.m. until further notice.
Bayou La Batre
Wednesday from 8 p.m. to Thursday at 6 a.m.
Spanish Fort
8 p.m. to 6 a.m. until further notice.
Bay Minette
8:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. until further notice.
Santa Rosa County
Santa Rosa County is under a curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. until lifted.
Access to the beach will be closed to all except for residents, tenants, verified guests, and workers
