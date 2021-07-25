PENSACOLA BEACH, Fl. (WALA) -- Nearly 100 people took advantage this weekend of the nice weather and helped a local boy pick up trash on area beaches.

Five-year-old Oliver Caver holding another "Litter Rodeo" -- this time on Pensacola Beach. In one hour they were able to pick up 475 pounds of trash. Caver and his family started picking up trash for fun during the COVID pandemic and turned it into a game. He's since written a children's book: "Litter, Litter, Please Come Here." His family has also started the non-profit "Clean Horizons" to encourage others to reduce, reuse, and recycle.

Like last month in Fort Morgan - prizes were awarded to the teams that picked up the most trash.

After the official weigh ins -- some lucky litter grabber won a weekend condo stay on Pensacola Beach, another won a surfboard from from Innerlight. And the top prize -- two tickets to see Luke Combs in concert in November with a hotel stay in New Orleans.