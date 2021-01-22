MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -An outpouring of support spread across Alabama following the death of Hall of Famer and one-time home run king and Mobile native Henry "Hammerin' Hank" Louis Aaron. He was 86.
Aaron's death was confirmed Friday morning. The Atlanta Braves said he died peacefully in his sleep early Friday. No cause was given.
Aaron's childhood home, which is now The Hank Aaron Childhood Home & Museum, will be open today until 5 p.m. and tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The announcement was made Friday by the Mobile Sports and Entertainment Group.
Mobile mourns the loss our city’s greatest athlete, the legendary Hank Aaron. To celebrate his life and everything Mr. Aaron means to the Port City, all players in the 2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl will be wearing a #44 helmet sticker in his memory. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Iu4hjYdamU— Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) January 22, 2021
Aaron recorded his first of 755 home runs on April 23, 1954 in a game against the St. Louis Cardinals.
I’m saddened to hear that Mobile-native, Hammerin’ Hank Aaron has passed. He inspired many young boys and girls to pursue their dreams and pursue excellence in whatever they do. I extend my deepest sympathies to his family, friends and former teammates. @HenryLouisAaron @Braves— Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) January 22, 2021
I was saddened to learn of the passing of MLB Hall of Famer and native Mobilian Henry “Hank” Aaron. He represented the best of our City as a humanitarian, business leader, philanthropist and a national baseball icon. We join so many in mourning his loss and honoring his legacy. pic.twitter.com/PZPGTUVAC5— Mayor Sandy Stimpson (@MayorStimpson) January 22, 2021
The world lost a hero today -- Mobile native Hammerin' Hank Aaron is one of the most celebrated athletes in American history who broke Babe Ruth’s long standing home run record. My prayers are with his family and loved ones. https://t.co/4UBNdaMzTQ— Rep. Terri A. Sewell (@RepTerriSewell) January 22, 2021
Aaron started his pro career in the Negro Leagues in 1951. He made his way through the minor leagues until age 20. He then made his Major League Debut and started his 23-year-career with the then-Milwaukee Braves
Congressman Jerry Carl released the following statement:
“I’m deeply saddened to learn of Hank Aaron’s passing. A Mobile native, “Hammerin’ Hank” was a baseball legend respected not only for his performance on the field, but also for his personal integrity and character. Hank Aaron never let his humble upbringing and lack of access to baseball equipment as a young boy hamper his growth or dedication to the game. Throughout his storied career, he would ultimately smash multiple baseball hall of fame records, most notably shattering Babe Ruth’s home run record by hitting 755 home runs. I’m proud to call him a fellow Mobilian, and I know his family and friends take comfort knowing his memory lives on in the lives of so many. My prayers are with the family and friends of Hank Aaron today,” said Carl.
