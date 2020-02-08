Local artist look to revamp downtown street murals

Artists around the world find ways to pay homage to legendary figures. In fact, you may be familiar with a few street murals right there, in the port city.
It sits at the corner of Dauphin and South Claiborne Streets in downtown Mobile. Three local arts first collaborated years ago to paint the faces of legends like Bob Marley, Tupac and Jimi Hendrix to name a few. The team is now wanting to not only revamp what they've created, but add to the collection - painting murals of rapper and American activist Nipsey Hussle and NBA legend Kobe Bryant.
Before they can get started, they're hoping monetary support from the community will help buy all the supplies needed to get the project done.
"We wanted to honor them and put them up here on the wall here and just get the community to help us out with supplies so we can revamp this mural," DeAnthony Dulaney said. "It's been up here for a couple of years so we just want to straighten it out for everybody."
The group has already raised $985 of their $1,500 goal.
If you would like to donate, click here, to access their GoFundMe page.
