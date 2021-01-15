UPDATE: Shane Allen Taylor has now bonded out of Baldwin County Jail.
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A local attorney is facing a domestic violence charge.
Shane Allen Taylor, who has an office in Mobile, was booked into the Baldwin County Jail last night.
The arrest happened several days after a paralegal filed an unrelated civil complaint against Taylor.
In that complaint, the plaintiff alleges that Taylor "negligently, recklessly and/or intentionally caused harmful, unwanted, offensive and sexually charged physical contact."
The civil complaint brings up several alleged incidents, such as the grabbing of the plaintiff's body and allegations the paralegal was told she had to perform certain sexual acts on the attorney to keep her job.
Taylor's arrest involves a different woman.
FOX10 News has reached out to Taylor's attorney about the arrest and civil complaint, but so far we have not gotten a response.
