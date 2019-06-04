"The impoverished southern belle Joelle Daughtry has a secret." Local author, Beth White, is revealing what it is in her new novel, "A Reluctant Belle". The book officially releases June 4th. White stopped by our studio during Fox10 News at 4pm to talk about her new novel.
White will host a book signing event on Saturday, June 22nd at the Semmes Regional Library from 1pm until 3pm. The Semmes Regional Library is located at 9150 Moffett Road in Semmes. For more on Beth White's novels, visit www.bethwhite.net.
"A Reluctant Belle" Book Description:
"Impoverished Southern belle Joelle Daughtry has a secret. By day she has been helping her sisters in their quest to turn the run-down family plantation into a resort hotel after the close of the Civil War. But by night and under a male pseudonym, she has been penning articles for the local paper in support of the construction of a Negro school. With the Mississippi arm of the Ku Klux Klan gaining power and prestige, Joelle knows she is playing a dangerous game.
When childhood enemy and current investor in the Daughtry house renovation Schuyler Beaumont takes over his assassinated father's candidacy for state office, Joelle finds that in order to protect her family and her home, she and Schuyler will have to put aside their longstanding personal conflict and develop a united public front. The trouble is, what do you do when animosity becomes respect--and even love--if you're already engaged to someone else?"
