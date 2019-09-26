A dream is coming true for 9-year-old Crispin Hallford. The local boy was diagnosed with Leukemia back in 2017.
While some kids dream to go to Disney World or Magic Kingdom, Crispin's wish is simply to see real snow.
"He's never seen it. Except for the few times and the short days that we have it in Alabama. He's just at that age where he wants to see it, wants to do something in it," said Chris Hallford, Crispin's father.
Shell Chemical is donating $300 for every safe work shift in October, with a minimum donation of $32,000. These funds will help Make-A-Wish Alabama create even more life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses in the Gulf Coast region.
Crispin is one of 4 recipients that Shell will donate to.
Thursday, Shell hosted a party specially designed for Crispin.
"We had as many people possible to make it extra special for him and decorate the room for a winter theme," General Manager Karen Miller said.
It was decorated as a winter wonderland, indicative of the surprise they had for Crispin.
"I heard about Crispin before and he's 9 years old. He wants to see the snow and that's his wish," said Miller.
Shell presented an $8,000 check to the Hallford family. Crispin's mom and dad said they will likely bring him to Colorado.
Crispin has a little more than a year left of cancer treatments to go. They last through next December. In the meantime, he's all smiles as he heads to play in the snow.
