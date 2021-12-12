Mobile, Ala. (WALA)-- Destruction and devastation across 6 states has left Kentucky hit the hardest, and organizations locally are preparing to send up crews.

The American Red Cross of Northwest Florida said dozens of volunteers could deploy this week. The Salvation Army of Coastal Alabama is also waiting on the greenlight before sending up their team.

Trey Jones of the Salvation Army said currently, Kentucky’s local relief agencies are on the ground assisting. If more are needed, then out-of-state crews will be called in.

"The local governments are restricting the flow of traffic into that area, obviously, so they are only allowing certain people to come in right now and set up at certain areas,” said Jones.

Jerry Kindle of the American Red Cross said monetary donations can do more right now than buying supplies.

"Even if you go buy a brand-new pair of pants, you buy a pair of size 10, but the person needs a size 8,” said Kindle. “Money, we can buy there what we need right on the spot."

With the Gulf Coast being no stranger to natural disasters, both Jones and Kindle remember when hurricanes destroyed communities here.

"In the last year, we've been to the California fires and all the big disasters, we do a lot,” said Kindle. “People look at Red Cross like this huge organization, but we're really just neighbors helping neighbors."

They said it's imperative to help others in their time of need now.

"After serving here through Hurricane Sally and going over to Hurricane Laura and a few of the others that have been on the Gulf Coast, a lot of the crews that came down to help us came from this Kentucky, Arkansas, and Missouri area, so it's all one big family,” said Jones. “They helped us in our time of need. It's time for us to go help them."

To donate or volunteer with the American Red Cross, click here.

To donate to the Salvation Army, click here.