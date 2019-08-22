Local breweries team up to create IPA for good cause

Breweries from across the Gulf Coast and Mobile Bay area are teaming up for a good cause.
Fairhope Brewing Company is partnering with Serdas, Iron Hand, Old Majestic, Big Beach and Braided River breweries started brewing a new collaborative IPA this morning to benefit the Alabama Coastal Foundation.
The New England Style India Pale Ale called Friends in Low Places IPA will be available across our area as well as the entire state this fall, with proceeds going towards Alabama Coastal Foundation’s education and volunteer programs.
Brewers tell us you can’t have good beer without first having good water, and keeping the coast clean is something all breweries in Lower Alabama could easily get behind.
“If somebody has never tried a craft brew before this is a great opportunity because its going to support a great cause, and this ones going to be a delicious beer too because all of these people really do a great job,” said Mark Berte with Alabama Coastal Foundation.
Friends in Low Places IPA will be available starting in September, first on grocery store shelves and restaurants in Baldwin and Mobile Counties before launching statewide.
