MOBILE, ALA. (WALA)- Private First Class Taylor Howard celebrated his 103rd birthday Wednesday.

"This is indeed a great day," said Howard. "Being among the living at the age of 103. We thank you all for your support."

Surrounded by his friends and family at the Senior Citizens Center on Dauphin Island Parkway, Howard smiled, took pictures and even blew out his candles.

He was born in 1918. That year, WWI ended, the Spanish Flu swept the country and Woodrow Wilson was president.

Private Howard is from the "greatest generation". He served as part of the 92nd Infantry Division Buffalo Soldiers in WWII.

Howard's daughter, Sandra Howard-Adams, said her dad is truly remarkable.

"We are blessed, on his side of the family, both of his parents lived to be almost 100. He had a sister who passed away at 101, and his baby sister just turned 100, so just the heritage, the legacy, the strength! He drove until he was 97 years old," Howard-Adams said.

Howard-Adams also said her father operated movie theatres for kids in his neighborhood and his mind is still just as sharp.

"So many times, as people age, you take for granted that they're just that old person in the corner, but we never do. He's such an impact on our family, still on the community and still quite engaging so just an honor to have him around still," Howard-Adams said.