Lighthouse Church Apostolic Holiness Church is hosting its annual Youth Conference August 23 - 25.
The church say the focus this year is the youth in our community and bridging the gap.
There will be events held over the course of three days including a community youth choir, youth picnic and a youth musical on Sunday. Friday August 23, services will begin at 7 pm. On August 24, a picnic will begin at 10 am. On August 25, services will begin at 3:30 pm. Some youth will receive special recognition and awards.
The Church is inviting all youth in the Mobile area to participate.
EVENT DETAILS:
August 23 - 25
Lighthouse Church Apostolic Holiness Church
9890 Tom Waller Rd, Grand Bay
