The vaping crisis continues across the country. It's also hitting home for Alabama.
Wednesday, the Alabama Department of Health announced the first person to die from vaping effects.
Locally, a college student in the area was hospitalized from it. Kevin Body said the experience was extremely terrifying.
"It was a huge wake up call for me," said Body. "I wasn't sure if I was going to be able to live my life normally again."
Body stood strong today as he spoke to FOX 10 news but a few weeks ago, he was bedridden in a hospital.
"So I started having a dry cough, a sore throat and I was having like kind of cold sweats and I was struggling kind of breathing," he explained. "I caught pneumonia from it. They said I had about 46 percent liquid inside my lungs."
Body said he picked up the vaping habit after trying to put down a long time cigarette addiction. That habit became another addiction.
His product of choice was vape pens and juuls.
"You just don't know what's in it. That's the biggest danger. With the pods and the carts and all that. They come from all over the place. There's no centralized ingredients and there's not really a listing of what's in it," Body said.
The CDC said the chemical exposure that's causing these lung injuries associated with vaping are still unknown.
After a 9-day stay at the hospital and his bout with pneumonia, Body said he's quite cold-turkey. He still has cravings but takes one day at a time.
"I have a new shot at life and I'm excited about that," he added.
A new report on the Mayo Clinic found that the chemical in e-cigarettes is burning some users' lungs with chemicals as toxic as an industrial incident.
For more information on the CDC's investigation, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.