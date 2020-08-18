MOBILE, ALA. (WALA)- Democrats have officially nominated Joe Biden as their candidate.
State Representative and first time delegate, Barbara Drummond was one of those votes. She did it from the comfort of her own home in Mobile.
Rep. Drummond was set to fly out to Wisconsin for this years Democratic National Convention, but the coronavirus would have other plans.
Even though she's disappointed she cant be in Wisconsin to see it in person, she's looking at the positive side of a virtual convention.
Rep. Drummond said, "If I was there, I could only be one person, in one spot. Doing it virtually, I get to surf around to hear all of the voices and all of the various committees."
Also from Mobile, Rep. Adline Clarke is a delegate for this years convention.
