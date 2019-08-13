According to the National Psoriasis Foundation, more than 8 million Americans have the skin condition.
It creates red, scaly patches on the skin. Treatment can involve a topical cream. Local and longtime dermatologist Dr. Frederick Bodie stopped by our studio during FOX10 News at 4pm to talk about a new treatment option.
About Dr. B. Frederick Bodie
Through innovative clinical research and a passion for treating patients, Mobile dermatologist B. Frederick Bodie, M.D., has spent nearly four decades helping people look and feel their best.
In July 2019, Bodie and the practice he founded in 1980, Springhill Dermatology Clinic, joined USA Health. The new practice is USA Health Dermatology.
The phone number, and location at 4300 Old Shell Road, will remain the same.
Bodie is accepting new patients.
During his career, he has treated patients who also brought their children and grandchildren to see him. “We put patients first,” he said. “People who are sick want to be heard and want to understand their treatment options. We strive to do that every day.”
With a successful history as an innovator in skin care on the Alabama Gulf Coast, Bodie is certified to practice by the American Board of Dermatology and the American Board of Pediatrics. He trained in dermatology at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.
Beginning in 2009, Bodie became a principal investigator for a local clinical trials group, helping to determine the impacts of biologics and other drugs.
“Research is so important because it helps us understand what works and what doesn’t work,” he said. “It can help protect patients from harmful side effects.”
After completing a residency in pediatrics in the 1970s, Bodie said he shifted his focus to the study of skin conditions.
“I enjoy this work because I can alleviate discomfort and help people gain confidence,” he said. “It’s so rewarding to help someone with a condition such as psoriasis. There are medicines now that can help so much. It can be life changing.”
About USA Health
Beginning with the founding of the USA College of Medicine in 1973, USA Health stands as the only academic medical center along the upper Gulf Coast. It provides excellent healthcare to the region's diverse population at USA Health University Hospital and the renowned USA Children's & Women's Hospital, one of only five freestanding hospitals in the country dedicated to the healthcare of children and women. Continuous research and technological advancements keep USA Mitchell Cancer Institute at the forefront of cancer treatment and outcomes. The health system employs 3,900 clinical and nonclinical staff members, including some 180 academic physicians who serve dual roles treating patients and teaching the next generation of medical doctors.
