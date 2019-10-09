MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- As the Centers or Disease Control works with health officials to investigate what they are calling a "multistate outbreak of lung injury" associated with vaping, local doctors are sharing the injuries they are seeing in our area. And, they say, in many cases, the injuries are not reversible.
Local doctors treating vaping injuries
All content © 2019, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station). All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.