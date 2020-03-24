Local family asking for prayers for man suffering from COVID-19

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -- A local family is asking for prayers for a loved one who is hospitalized in Baldwin County after contracting COVID-19.
Kathryn Gaston Douglas said that her father, Tim Gaston, is in critical condition at Thomas Hospital.
She wrote, "Friends, I have hesitated to write this for too long now. My dad, Tim Gaston, is currently at Thomas Hospital on a ventilator (day 7) suffering from COVID19. He is extremely critical. While we are terrified, we are hopeful for healing. I am pleading for your prayers at this time. I am thankful for friends in times like this."
This is posted with the famiy’s permission. All they ask is for anyone who can pray to pray. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/B7ddLJkdMe— Bob Grip (@Bob_Grip) March 24, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.