MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- Jacob Lovitt’s family is desperate for answers about the accident that left the 26-year-old in the intensive care unit for 5 days.
“It was pretty traumatic. Very disturbing, not knowing and not knowing exactly what happened to him,” said his stepfather, Carl Nelson.
His injuries are so serious they think he might have been hit by a car.
“He has multiple skull fractures of course he had swelling and bleeding on the brain and no broken bones, just his skull and then he has some lacerations on one of his legs above his knee.”
On Mother’s Day morning Lovitt was riding his motorized skateboard on his way to work at Bubba’s Seafood in Orange Beach.
He was right in front of the restaurant on Perdido Beach Blvd. when he was thrown off of the skateboard.
He has no memory of it.
Orange Beach police say the morning of the accident they believed he fell off the motorized skateboard, capable of going up to 25 miles per hour, since there was no evidence suggesting otherwise.
Since then many of Lovitt’s family and friends have raised their concerns about the possibility of a car hitting him on the busy highway.
Lovitt's family has been in touch with a woman who says she saw him and his skateboard thrown into the air and a white Dodge truck swerve then speed away, though she didn't actually see the truck strike him.
Police are now looking for any witnesses who may have seen a car hit him or know more about the accident.
Lovitt's family says he’s doing better, but they’re not sure how long it'll take for him to fully recover.
They’re pleading for anyone with information to come forward.
