MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A local girl is giving back on her 18th birthday by helping the Port City's homeless community.
Kennedy Robinson was joined by her friends and family or her "Giving Squad" as she calls them on Saturday -- delivering care packages in downtown Mobile to the less fortunate.
Kennedy put out a campaign on social media to raise $500 with the goal of helping 50 homeless people in the area. She's stocked the bags with lunch, water, and hygiene products.
"The more you can help others, the more God gives to you... So I had to be a blessing to others to be able to be blessed myself," said Kennedy.
"Just as a father, I thought it was a beautiful idea. She thought less of herself on her birthday and thought more about someone else," said Vincent Robinson, Kennedy's father.
The left over care packages were given to "Wings of Life" to distribute. Kennedy hopes to continue giving back with similar projects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.