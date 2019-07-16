Life is all about the little things.
"First of all, it's awesome here,” said Samir Litovchenko, a 14-year-old Ukraine orphan.
That's exactly what a group of orphans from the Ukraine were able to experience thanks to a local ministry called Roads of Hope.
"I mean these young men in one day are going to get to experience something we get to experience every day, so it really keeps you grounded in terms of your own personal walk and trying to give back to somebody else who may not be in a similar circumstance,” said Phil Savage, a Roads of Hope volunteer.
It was a day full of fun with soccer, swimming, and jumping but most importantly this five-week trip is full of unconditional love.
"They do not have anything like that in Ukraine in the orphanage they stay in. It's a system that is probably not working perfect and people don’t really care about them that much but here they see that people come to them and look into their eyes and want to know how they are today and how they are feeling,” said Anya Rudenko, a translator and chaperone.
Aside from love these kids develop a new sense of hope.
"We've been bringing kids over for four years now with Roads of Hope and last year we had ten kids here doing the same thing. What is amazing is when those kids go back we see their grades go up, their self-esteem goes up, they meet people, they know how to interact with people and the amazing thing is most of all is to see the number of kids who are now in forever homes,” said Joe Savage, the founder of Roads of Hope.
