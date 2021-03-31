MOBILE, ALA. (WALA)- A local gymnast is flipping her way to the top. Brie Clark completed a move very few have ever done and it's getting her a lot of attention.

She's one of the very few to complete a very difficult move called "The Biles" during a floor routine. Her coach and family said she's the fourth gymnast to ever do it.

"At first I didn't believe that I stuck it so I was kind of shocked. I didn't get it on video, but my teammates after I finished, ran to me and gave me a hug. That was the best part," said Brie.

The double flip, into twists is a move created and named after Simone Biles, the most decorated female gymnast in the world. She's also Brie's favorite female gymnast.

Biles even gave Brie a shoutout of sorts, retweeting the video of Brie doing her move.

The accolades keep coming. Brie won state as the best gymnast in Alabama this weekend.

Brie will go to Utah State next year on a full gymnastic scholarship.