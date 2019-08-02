SARALAND, Ala. (WALA)--Similar to the new movie breakthrough, released earlier this year, the Taylor family relied on their faith to push through when their son, Russ, just two-years-old at the time, nearly drowned during a family picnic.
"I hear screaming and it's my brother and he's screaming call 911."
It was a summer day in June of 2000, Cathy Taylor's son fell into a pool.
"And I see him leaping into the pool and throwing his body outside of the pool, it hit me that my child had gotten into that pool and drowned."
Though unsure, Cathy says Russ may have been underwater for up to 15 minutes.
"He got on the ladder and because it was an above ground pool we couldn't see his body floating."
In that moment she was helpless, her body overcome with shock, she was unable to move.
"And at that point I realized there was something I could do and that was to pray out. in the movie it talks about how you just pray boldly and proudly and scream out to god."
So that's what she started to do
"I started screaming to Jesus because there's so much power in his name. Jesus please, please wrap your wings around him and blow your holy air into him."
Cathy says she knew the power of prayer and praying together. So as soon as she could she called everyone she knew to pray.
Cathy's husband and brother alternated performing CPR for 45 minutes before rescuers arrived.
Russ was airlifted to the hospital and placed on life support.
Doctors told Cathy it would be at least two weeks in the hospital if he survived.
Miraculously Russ Taylor was released from the hospital within three days.
He was ok.
"Though Russ was too young to remember the incident, he says today, knowing what he's been through has lead him to his purpose, serving others."
"There's no other explanation with me being here today where I'm at, with no complications and no repercussions besides the fact that God saved me and that to me shows that god has spared me and he's got a purpose for me."
