MOBILE, ALA. (WALA)- The local music community is mourning the loss of a musician killed in a wrong-way crash in Mississippi on Sunday.

With his infectious smile and unique voice, Marcus Baggins was the heart and soul of his pop band Plastic Weekend.

Jaron Churchwell, bass player for the band said, "He was always very outgoing and outspoken and I mean there's literally no one like him."

Baggins was the lead singer of the band. He also played piano, had a full time job and was involved in church and other local organizations.

Jaron Churchwell plays bass in the band, his brother, Kyle Churchwell, does media for them and Cory Dickinson plays the drums.

The band was together in Hattiesburg this weekend, shooting a music video. They were the last to see him alive.

Kyle Churchwell said, "For him to be the last one to leave here, I have so much footage and pictures of him just from hours before. It's really strange and it's hard to process."

Dickinson said, "When we got the news, it was just kind of a shock. I don't know if we have still fully processed everything that's going on."

The guys said Baggins slept at Kyle's house that night. He got up early to head back to Alabama, but would never make it.

Mississippi Highway Patrol said another car going the wrong way on Highway 98 hit Baggins' car head-on Sunday morning.

The vibrant, 27-year-old, died at the scene.

Still shocked by the news, the band is thankful for countless pictures to keep their friend's memory alive.

"It could have been any one of us, but unfortunately for us, it was the most outgoing person of all of us. You know, the person that shined the brightest and that's how it always seems to be, those people that leave us too soon," Jaron said.

The band had almost finished an album before Baggins died. They said with permission from his family, they hope to release it in the future.

Baggins' celebration of life is Saturday, February 13 at Three Circle Church in Fairhope. The viewing will be from 9:00am to 11:00am. The service will start at 11:00am.