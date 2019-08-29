A taped radio interview from 1967 at Auburn University has come back to haunt Alabama Governor Kay Ivey.
The recording released today detailed a skit in which Governor Ivey dressed up in overalls and blackface 52 years ago, while in college at Auburn University.
Governor Ivey's office released the recording in an email with a video and written apology.
Mobile County NAACP President Robert Clopton isn't quite buying the Governor's apology.
"I'm saddened, appalled and disappointed," he said.
Clopton questioned the timing of this all and he said she should have been honest from the beginning.
"There is selective memorization and I feel that our governor is being selective at this point of what she remembers," Clopton explained. "Therefore, the apology as it stands is not acceptable."
On the Auburn University student radio show in 1967, Governor Kay Ivey's former fiance Ben LaRavia spoke about a student event they attended. LaRavia detailed Ivey's participation in a skit.
"As I look at my fiancée across the room, I can see her that night, she had on a pair of blue coveralls, she had put some black paint all over her face, and she was, we were acting out this skit called 'Cigar Butts'," LaRavia said.
At the time, Ivey was the first female Vice President of the student body at Auburn. She spoke during the interview as well.
LaRavia: "I understand that should each of us ever reach a position that we could not remember back to our college days that all we need to do is come back to the Auburn BSU and look at some of those pictures that they took that night and I understand that we'd be quite humbled at this."
Ivey: (laughs) "That is true."
The Governor's office released a statement Thursday that said Ivey does not remember dressing in black face nor doing the interview with the radio station. However, she accepts responsibility for it.
"My fellow Alabamians, I offer my heartfelt apologies for my participation in something from 52 years ago, that I find deeply regrettable. I will do all I can going forward to help show the nation that the Alabama of today is a far cry from the Alabama of the 1960s," Ivey said.
Ivey explained her position a bit more in the written statement. She also expressed remorse and offered a heartfelt apology for the "pain and embarrassment this causes."
“Even after listening to the tape, I sincerely do not recall either the skit, which evidently occurred at a Baptist Student Union party, or the interview itself, both which occurred 52-years ago. Even though Ben is the one on tape remembering the skit – and I still don’t recall ever dressing up in overalls or in blackface – I will not deny what is the obvious," the statment read.
The Mobile County NAACP plans to release an official statement tomorrow.
