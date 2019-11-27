As families across the gulf coast prepare for Thanksgiving with family and friends, there are plenty of local organizations who are also preparing.
"We have a wonderful menu planned," Rick Fisher with the Waterfront Rescue Mission said. "We've cooked over 30 turkeys, we've got 60 pound of green beans, 60 pounds corn, 60 pounds of stuffing over 5 gallons of dressing and all the cranberry sauce you can eat!"
Fisher says clients and volunteers spent the day preparing for the Thanksgiving day fest that's expected to feed more than 100 people.
"A lot of people don't associate thanks and thanksgiving and the homeless population but here at the mission not only do we provide a safe place for them to come but we provide the warm bed, the hot shower, the good food and a sense of community," Fisher said. "So, for many this is the place they call home and these are the friends the Lord has provided them."
For Cecil Morris with the Salvation Army, it's the community that helps the organization provide a traditional Thanksgiving meal, too. Clients and volunteers were busy putting the finishing touches on their holiday spread that will feed about 1,200 people.
"It makes us feel tremendous because what we have here is a community feeding, Morris said. "So we're saying anyone from the community can come and partake in the Thanksgiving meal here at the Salvation Army."
Morris says on Thanksgiving day, they'll be able to see the fruits of their labor in preparing hundreds of meals. He says all of the work behind the scenes is worth the smiles, laughter and full stomachs.
"You have people who don't have or don't have family so when they come here they're able to interact with people and not sit at home in front of the TV, or not have a home and have no where to go," Morris said. "So they can come here to the salvation army and feel part of the community."
