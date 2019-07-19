The first day of school is right around the corner and, as always, parents are having to dig deep to buy school uniforms and supplies.
Today several organizations including the Historic Avenue Foundation, the Fuse Project, the Boys and Girls Club, the Mobile NAACP, Vivian's Door, and Adjusted Reality. Freddie Stokes led the efforts and organized the event.
It was like Christmas in July for some kids there.
"I got pants and I got paper and I got a folder and I got crayons," said Tiauna Odom.
The plan was to prepare and equip kids to tackle the school year and ease some of the pressure on their parents' bottom line.
"It's been an organized effort by multiple organizations to make this happen for the community," Stokes said.
The event included free food, some fun, music, and of course free stuff. Stokes said it was a combined effort strategically placed at Florence Howard to affect the people in that area.
"In 1998, this school opened with 1100 students. Now they're struggling with enrollment between 4 and 450. And the median income in this community ranges from $5,000 to about $22,000 so of course you have the influence of poverty and generational poverty within he community and so we just wanna come in and work hand and hand with the school," Stokes explained.
Lorenzo Rhodes is the owner of one of the sponsors. He's a local entrepreneur with his own clothing line called "Adjusted Reality." Rhodes is responsible for donating 200 backpacks from his line with his branding on them. Those backpacks were filled with school supplies from his business and other organizations.
"I remember being that kid that this was the highlight of my summer, either this or free lunch. Back when I was growing up, that was the highlight of my summer," said Rhodes.
Reports said on average parents spend more than $600 on supplies per child. So those parents said the uniforms given out today and the backpacks filled with supplies are much obliged.
"I was raised in this area and I know how it is to just have limited funds. When you have more bills and money. It's just so grateful, i know they're grateful, we're grateful just to come out and be blessed," said Davona Tinsley, a grandmother who brought 3 of her grandchildren to the event.
Mobile County Public Schools start on August 6th.
Baldwin County Public Schools began on August 14th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.