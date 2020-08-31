Local organizations team up to fill backpacks of food insecure children

Coronavirus school shutdowns have made many people realize school isn’t just for learning.
Some students here in Baldwin County depend on school for their breakfast and lunch, and even with class back in session, many still may be going hungry at home.
That’s why Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce’s Young Professionals have teamed up with United Way of Baldwin County to fill these food insecure kid’s backpacks full of healthy food to get them through the weekend.
“They identify these children, they discretely place this food in their backpacks on Friday afternoon so that they have nutritious food over the weekend, without people even knowing they’ve been helped," said Denise Curtis, Communications Manager for the Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce.
Curtis says they’ve had to reconfigure how to raise money for the backpack food drive this year, as they are not able to host their usual event.
With more kids going hungry this year, they’ve made their fundraiser virtual.
If you'd like to donate or learn more, click here for more information.
