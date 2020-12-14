MILTON, Fla. (WALA) -- The pastor of a church in Milton ended up behind bars after investigators said he downloaded and shared child pornography.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said it found child porn on several devices belonging to 62-year-old William Dalton Milam.
Milam is the pastor of Olivet Baptist Church in Milton.
According to the FDLE, agents received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about someone uploading child pornography. Agents said they tracked the IP address to Milam.
During the raid of Milam's home, the FDLE said it found images that depicted children as young as three years old engaged in sex acts.
Milam was arrested on two counts of promoting sexual performance of a child and 25 counts of possession of child pornography. He's being held in the Santa Rosa County Jail on no bond.
