MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- Mobile rapper, Honeykomb Brazy, whose grandparents high profile murder remains unsolved in the port city, is back in mobile, locked up at metro after being arrested in Dothan Monday morning.

The rapper, whose real name is Nashon Jones, was booked on an outstanding warrant for violating his probation stemming from a shootout the rapper was involved in just days before his grandparents murder.

He’s also facing gun and drug charges.

The DA’s office tells FOX10’s Marella Porter a day or two before Jones came to Mobile for his grandparent’s funeral, an alleged shootout between his group and a rival group was posted or live streamed on social media.

The DA's office says in the video a car is seen pulling up and firing at Jones’ group, as they stood outside of a barbershop in Montgomery, the rapper allegedly pulling out a gun and firing back.

His arrest comes two and a half months after his grandparents, Tony and Lelia Lewis’ Happy Hills home exploded moments after neighbors heard gunshots; both of them were killed.

An autopsy confirmed his grandfather died after being shot multiple times, however his grandmother’s cause of death still has not been determined.

Investigators believe their murders were in retaliation for a beef Jones had with someone.

The DA's office says the rapper will have a hearing where they will present their evidence asking the judge to revoke his probation for the new charges and for leaving the state without permission and not reporting to his probation officer.