MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Kobe Crawford, the Mobile rapper known as NoCap, turned himself in Wednesday afternoon.
Crawford is charged with reckless endangerment and shooting into an occupied dwelling.
Mobile Police said the 21-year-old fired shots into a home on Middle Ring Road on September 8.
Sgt. LaDerrick DuBose with the Mobile Police Department said, "The victim and another subject were involved in an altercation that turned physical. That subject then summoned for Mr. Crawford to show up. Mr. Crawford showed up, arrived on the scene, and the victim fled into the house. Mr. Crawford then fired shots into the house and then he fled with his sister."
Police said the house was struck several times, but no one was hurt. Investigators said Crawford's sister drove away from the scene with him after the shots were fired. Briana Crawford is charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling and reckless endangerment.
NoCap has several music videos on YouTube with more than 80 million views. His most popular songs include "Legend," "Homicide," and "Ghetto Angels," which questions gun violence.
