FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) -- As President Trump announced his bid for re-election to a packed arena of 20,000 people in Orlando, watch parties were held across are going on across the country -- including in Baldwin County.
"This is huge! We are fired up," said Carol Wilson, Eastern Shore Republican Women.
The Eastern Shore Republican Women hosted local GOP in Fairhope.
"I think it's a great night," said Wes Lambert.
Lambert is a local business owner and Congressional candidate. He applauds the President's first three years.
"I think having business people up there is the only thing we need up there -- running the largest business in the world," said Lambert.
In the 2016 election -- Trump took 77% to Hillary's 19% in Baldwin County. Across the state: Trump 62% to Hillary's 34%.
As democrats line up to challenge him, Trump's supporters believe he's well on his way to a second term.
Isaiah pyritz/baldwin county republican party vice chair:
"When you look at the statistics... With how well he has done handling the economy - I think that gives him a very solid chance of taking the 2020 race in a much better percentage than he did the first time," said Isaiah Pyritz, Baldwin County Republican Party Vice Chair.
"He's done about everything he has promised. I'm a small business guy -- he's focused on small business, he's focused on reducing the regulations -- the taxes, we couldn't have a better economy. If he could get some help on the immigration and trade deals -- no telling what would happen. It's fantastic," said Charles Wilson.
Carol Wilson joined the Trump train in 2015 -- campaigning for him in Georgia in 2016. She's ready to get to work for 2020.
"I predict a landslide but every vote matters -- and so we do not underestimate. We didn't in 2016. We went after every vote and captured a lot of momentum - but never gave up," said Wilson.
