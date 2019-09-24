FOLEY, Ala (WALA) – Republicans in Baldwin County are reacting to the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.
They said they view this as politics and in a county, that voted overwhelmingly for President Trump in 2016 they said they still back the President.
“I’m glad they’re doing something on the democratic side because they hadn’t done anything,” said Republican U.S. Senate Candidate Tommy Tuberville.
Tuberville, a former Auburn Football Coach, said he supports President Trump and views the announcement on Tuesday by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as a way to undermine the White House before the 2020 election.
“They just keep fishing and fishing,” Tuberville said. “They’re going to try and find something. Hopefully we can get this over with and we can get back to work.”
At a Common Sense Campaign meeting on Tuesday at the Graham Creek Nature Preserve those in attendance got to meet the candidate, but not far from their mind the bombshell announcement from Washington.
“If I were a betting person, I wouldn’t bet the way the democrats are handling this and I think that Speaker Pelosi has lost control of her caucus,” said Celia Waters.
“I think the people of South Baldwin County and most of the people in the state are going to support the president,” said Robert Monk.
One of those supporters Tuberville.
“We’ll work through it, President Trump will work through it, he’s about as tough as I’ve ever seen, somebody to take on all of this,” Tuberville said. “I’m sure glad we got him up there.”
