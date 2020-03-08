NICEVILLE, Fla. (WALA) -- A private school in Niceville will be closed for two weeks due to a case of coronavirus in Okaloosa County.
Rocky Bayou Christian School announced that it will be closed from March 9 through March 23. The school said that a 61-year-old female diagnosed with COVID-19 was a member of a church in the community that is attended by many students and faculty members.
The school said it is voluntarily closing to allow for a 14-day incubation period that is advised by the CDC.
A post on the Rocky Bayou Baptist Church Facebook page said the woman is a member of the church and tested positive for the virus after returning from a cruise. The church also canceled all events for the next week.
Health officials said the woman will remain isolated until she is cleared.
